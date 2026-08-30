Punjab’s Electric Taxi Scheme Expansion Delayed Due to Funding Issues

The expansion from 1,100 to 1,500 electric taxis has reportedly been delayed.

Procurement of 400 additional taxis has not started due to the late release of funds.

The Bank of Punjab will invite fresh applications for the expanded phase.

The Punjab government’s plan to expand its electric taxi scheme has reportedly faced delays because the required funds were not released on time, slowing practical progress on the project.

The scheme was introduced to provide Lahore residents with environmentally friendly transport facilities. Under the existing plan, 1,100 electric taxis are expected to be introduced in the provincial capital.

Authorities had been preparing to increase the fleet to 1,500 vehicles by purchasing another 400 electric taxis. However, the procurement process has yet to begin, reportedly because funding for the expansion was not released within the required timeframe.

The Punjab Transport Department has now been directed to complete all administrative and operational requirements and develop a comprehensive strategy for implementing the expanded scheme.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan has also instructed officials to speed up the necessary arrangements so that the project can move forward without further delays.

As part of the new phase, the government has decided to reopen registrations and conduct a fresh applicant-selection process. The Bank of Punjab will receive new applications, while registrations, applications and other data submitted during the first phase will not be reused.

Interested candidates will therefore have to submit a fresh expression of interest to participate in the expanded scheme. Applicants will be selected through a new process after applications are formally invited.

During the first phase of the electric taxi scheme, 66,010 people registered, while the authorities received 22,882 formal applications.