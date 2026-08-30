CM Maryam Returns After Four-Day China Visit Focused on Digital Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has returned after completing a four-day visit to China.

She attended the Big Data Industry Expo 2026 and visited Huawei’s headquarters.

The chief minister announced plans to establish Punjab’s first dedicated data centre, the Punjab Data Lake.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after completing a four-day official visit to China focused on technology cooperation, digital infrastructure and investment opportunities in Punjab.

According to reports, the chief minister participated in the Big Data Industry Expo 2026 and visited the headquarters of Huawei, one of China’s leading technology companies.

During the visit, Maryam Nawaz announced plans to establish Punjab’s first dedicated data centre, named the Punjab Data Lake. She also invited Chinese technology companies, investors and infrastructure developers to invest in the province’s expanding digital sector.

Addressing the technology expo, the chief minister said OneMap, a state-level common data engine, was at the heart of Punjab’s digital information system.

She said the platform was bringing together more than 12 terabytes of geographical information from 31 government departments, along with over 6,000 datasets, into a single integrated system.

According to Maryam Nawaz, OneMap will support more effective government planning, assist in resolving land-related disputes and contribute to better-managed urban development across Punjab.

She added that the provincial government was integrating OneMap with the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry. The combined system is expected to provide authorities with a clearer understanding of citizens’ needs, improve the allocation of public resources and help ensure that government services reach eligible communities.