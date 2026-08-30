Gujranwala Police Book PML-N MPA Qaiser Sindhu, Farah Gogi in Housing Society Case

A case involving alleged forgery has been registered against PML-N MPA Qaiser Iqbal Sindhu, Farah Gogi, her husband and others.

The complaint concerns alleged irregularities linked to Magnolia Housing Society.

The suspects are accused of illegally collecting building plan fees and altering official records.

Gujranwala police have registered a case involving alleged forgery against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Qaiser Iqbal Sindhu, Farhat Shahzadi, widely known as Farah Gogi, her husband Ahsan Jameel and several other suspects.

According to reports, Sadar police registered the case following a complaint submitted by enforcement inspector Tayyabur Rehman. Police have initiated legal proceedings and begun investigating the allegations.

The complaint alleges that Magnolia Housing Society collected building plan fees without legal authority and made changes to official government records. It further claims that the alleged activities were carried out with the support of MPA Qaiser Iqbal Sindhu.

Police have named Qaiser Sindhu, Farah Gogi, Ahsan Jameel and other individuals in the case. No court has yet ruled on the allegations, while further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

The development follows an earlier controversy involving Farah Gogi and two industrial plots in Faisalabad.

According to reports published on July 1 last year, the board of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company cancelled two plots associated with Farah Gogi over alleged violations of construction requirements.

The plots, numbered 255 and 256, reportedly measured five acres each and were purchased in October 2021 under the name of Al-Moeez Dairies.

The company said no construction had taken place on either plot. The cancellation was announced by its then-board chairman, Rana Azhar Waqar, following approval from the board.

Waqar said at the time that the relevant regulations would be enforced against owners who failed to develop their allotted plots, adding that no one should be allowed to retain industrial land without completing the required construction.

The Gujranwala case remains under investigation, and police have said any further action will be taken in light of the evidence and findings.