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Lahore High Court Rules Driving Any Vehicle Without a Licence Is Illegal

PT Web Desk August 30, 2026
  • The Lahore High Court said driving a bus or any other vehicle without a valid licence is illegal.
  • The court observed that unlicensed driving puts passengers and other road users at serious risk.
  • Deaths caused by an unlicensed driver may attract more serious legal consequences.
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The Lahore High Court has ruled that operating a bus or any other vehicle without a valid driving licence is illegal and can lead to serious criminal liability if it results in loss of life.

The observation was made while the court considered a bail petition linked to a road accident in which four young men were killed. The court rejected the bail application of the accused, Riaz Hussain.

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According to the case, four young men were travelling on a motorcycle when a bus struck them in Shujabad, Multan. All four died in the accident, and a case was registered against the accused.

The court observed that deaths caused by speeding or negligence generally fall under the legal category of accidental killing. However, when a person drives a bus or another vehicle without holding a valid licence and causes a fatal accident, the matter may be treated under the more serious category of causing death through an unlawful act.

The ruling highlights that a driving licence is a legal requirement, not merely a formality. Anyone operating a vehicle without one may face strict legal action, particularly when their conduct causes injury or death.

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