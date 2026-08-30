Lahore High Court Rules Driving Any Vehicle Without a Licence Is Illegal

The Lahore High Court said driving a bus or any other vehicle without a valid licence is illegal.

The court observed that unlicensed driving puts passengers and other road users at serious risk.

Deaths caused by an unlicensed driver may attract more serious legal consequences.

The Lahore High Court has ruled that operating a bus or any other vehicle without a valid driving licence is illegal and can lead to serious criminal liability if it results in loss of life.

The observation was made while the court considered a bail petition linked to a road accident in which four young men were killed. The court rejected the bail application of the accused, Riaz Hussain.

According to the case, four young men were travelling on a motorcycle when a bus struck them in Shujabad, Multan. All four died in the accident, and a case was registered against the accused.

The court observed that deaths caused by speeding or negligence generally fall under the legal category of accidental killing. However, when a person drives a bus or another vehicle without holding a valid licence and causes a fatal accident, the matter may be treated under the more serious category of causing death through an unlawful act.

The ruling highlights that a driving licence is a legal requirement, not merely a formality. Anyone operating a vehicle without one may face strict legal action, particularly when their conduct causes injury or death.