Bilawal Bhutto Wedding Rumours Go Viral, PPP Dismisses Claims as Baseless

Social media reports linked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to a possible wedding in Liechtenstein.

The unverified claims suggested that the ceremony could take place later this year.

PPP spokesperson Murtaza Wahab rejected the reports as incorrect and unfounded.

Speculation surrounding the possible marriage of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has gained widespread attention on social media, with unverified reports linking the alleged wedding plans to Liechtenstein.

The reports claimed that President Asif Ali Zardari had travelled to the European country with other family members to discuss the proposed marriage and finalise a wedding date.

According to the circulating claims, Bilawal could marry towards the end of this year, while his purported fiancée was described as being from Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein. However, no credible evidence or official statement has emerged to support these assertions.

The PPP has firmly rejected the speculation. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as Bilawal’s spokesperson, described reports concerning the party chairman’s alleged engagement or marriage as “incorrect and unfounded”.

Neither Bilawal nor any member of the Bhutto-Zardari family has confirmed an engagement, identified a prospective bride or announced a wedding date. The claims therefore remain unverified social media speculation.

Liechtenstein is a small sovereign country in Western Europe, situated between Switzerland and Austria. Vaduz serves as its political and administrative capital.

Bilawal has previously discussed marriage publicly but has never disclosed the identity of a potential spouse or indicated when he might marry.

During the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2022, a journalist questioned him about his marriage plans. Bilawal responded with a smile that he did intend to marry but offered no details about the timing.