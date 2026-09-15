Federal Constitutional Court Begins New Judicial Year With Focus on Constitutional Justice

Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan reaffirmed the Court’s commitment to judicial independence, transparency and public confidence.

The Court has expanded its institutional framework and established registries in all four provinces during its first 10 months.

Legal leaders called for constitutional stability, protection of fundamental rights and the timely administration of justice.

The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan formally opened its New Judicial Year 2026–27 on September 15, with the country’s senior judicial and legal representatives reaffirming their commitment to constitutional supremacy, judicial independence and accessible justice.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, judges of the Court, the registrar, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Supreme Court Bar Association President Haroon-ur-Rashid, senior Court officials and members of the legal community.

Addressing the gathering, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan reflected on the Court’s institutional development and stressed the need for effective adjudication of constitutional questions. He also highlighted the importance of protecting fundamental rights, adopting modern technology and strengthening public trust in the justice system.

The attorney general said the Court’s decisions carry wide-ranging consequences for the interpretation of the Constitution and the definition of powers exercised by different state institutions.

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti called for constitutional stability, adherence to the rule of law and continued protection of judicial independence. He also emphasized the need for justice to be delivered promptly and fairly.

Chishti praised the Court for the seriousness, balance and constitutional understanding it had demonstrated while carrying out its responsibilities.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Haroon-ur-Rashid expressed confidence that the Court would continue to uphold the Constitution, defend fundamental rights and support the timely administration of justice. He also hoped the institution would build further public confidence through its work during the new judicial year.

Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan said the Court was beginning the judicial year with a firm commitment to constitutional responsibility, independence, transparency and greater public trust.

He said substantial progress had been made in developing the Court’s judicial and administrative structure within approximately 10 months. The measures included framing rules and regulations, establishing a new directorate, introducing modern judicial systems and strengthening research and translation functions.

The chief justice added that registries had been established in all four provinces to make constitutional justice more accessible to people across the country.

Highlighting the Court’s growing international engagement, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan referred to visits by the President of Türkiye’s Constitutional Court, a high-level delegation from Bangladesh and representatives of Istanbul Bar Association No. 2.

He also cited the Court’s participation in the XIV St. Petersburg International Legal Forum and its admission as an observer to the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Turkic World, known as TÜRK-AY. He described these developments as important milestones in the institution’s progress.

The chief justice said the Federal Constitutional Court would continue performing its duties in support of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, impartiality, judicial dignity and public confidence.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge that the Court would discharge its responsibilities with complete fidelity to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and in accordance with the principles of independence, impartiality and transparency.