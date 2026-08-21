Punjab eBiz Portal Offers Online Business Registration: Here’s How to Apply

Punjab government’s eBiz portal allows entrepreneurs to start the business registration process online.

Applicants can access multiple business-related services through a single digital platform.

The initiative aims to reduce paperwork, office visits and delays in obtaining required approvals.

Entrepreneurs can visit the eBiz Punjab portal, create an account and submit their applications digitally.

The Punjab government is encouraging entrepreneurs and investors to use the eBiz Punjab portal to register and establish businesses through an online process, providing access to various government services from a single digital platform.

The initiative, promoted by the Punjab government under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is designed to make it easier for people to start businesses without repeatedly visiting different government departments.

According to information shared by the Punjab government, eBiz Punjab serves as a centralized online portal through which entrepreneurs can access business-related services and complete required procedures digitally.

To begin the process, applicants need to visit the official eBiz Punjab portal and create an account. After registration, users can log in to their account, select the relevant business service and provide the information and documents required for their application.

The portal can be used for business-related registrations and regulatory requirements offered through the platform. Applicants should select the service relevant to their type of business and carefully complete the online application form.

Any documents requested for the selected service must then be uploaded through the portal. Applicants should ensure that the information entered in the application matches their supporting documents to avoid unnecessary delays.

Once the required information has been provided, the application can be submitted electronically. Applicants can subsequently use the portal to follow the progress of their application and complete further requirements communicated through the system.

The Punjab government says the digital system is intended to reduce paperwork and simplify procedures associated with starting and operating a business. The promotional material also highlights access to services related to government departments and regulatory requirements, including licences, registrations, certificates and NOCs where applicable.

Entrepreneurs interested in using the service should access the official eBiz Punjab portal through the Punjab government’s official channels and check the requirements for their particular business before submitting an application.

The government has presented the initiative as part of its broader effort to improve the ease of doing business in Punjab by moving regulatory services online and providing entrepreneurs with a single platform for accessing relevant government processes.