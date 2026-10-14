PTI’s Ali Zafar alleges terrorism used as pretext to remove elected KP government

Ali Zafar claimed the proposed emergency was politically motivated and had been planned for some time.

He questioned the legality of governor’s rule and said a petition had been filed in the Peshawar High Court.

The PTI senator said his party would pursue legal challenges and continue its political movement.

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar has accused the government of using terrorism as a pretext to remove the elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that plans to impose an emergency had been under consideration for a long time.

Speaking on Dunya News programme “Dunya Mehr Bokhari Kay Saath”, Zafar said the government was citing internal circumstances to justify the proposed emergency. He claimed the move was intended to remove a political rival from power.

The senator called on the government to make public the evidence supporting its allegations, arguing that accusations alone could not substantiate its case.

Questioning the legal basis for the proposed measures, Zafar asked how governor’s rule could be imposed without a resolution from the provincial government. He also maintained that the Constitution did not allow a chief minister to be arrested through the imposition of governor’s rule, describing such an action as unconstitutional.

Zafar said a writ petition challenging the move had been filed in the Peshawar High Court. He added that the relevant courts would examine the matter and that PTI would contest the government’s actions through legal forums.

Turning to negotiations, he said a meeting with PTI’s founder had been a central condition for talks with the government. According to Zafar, arrangements concerning the meeting and the postponement of the party’s long march had previously been settled.

Referring to remarks by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the issues had been resolved during discussions with the prime minister, but the situation later changed.

Zafar said PTI would maintain its opposition to the proposed measures and continue its political struggle. He argued that the arrest of one individual would not necessarily bring the movement to an end.