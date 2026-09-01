President Zardari Arrives in London for Two-Week Visit, Medical Check-Ups Expected

President Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in London for a two-week private visit.

Sources say he is expected to undergo several medical check-ups during his stay.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Dr Asim Hussain are accompanying the president.

President Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in London for a two-week stay in the United Kingdom, with sources saying the visit will primarily focus on medical check-ups.

According to sources familiar with the visit, the president is expected to undergo a series of routine medical examinations during his time in London. He is not scheduled to participate in any political activities, as the trip is being treated as a private visit.

Despite the non-political nature of his stay, several delegations are reportedly expected to meet President Zardari while he is in the British capital.

The president is accompanied by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and his personal physician, Dr Asim Hussain, sources said.

The visit is said to be President Zardari’s first trip to the United Kingdom in nearly six years. His son, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is also expected to reach London in the coming days.