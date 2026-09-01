Film Star Meera Enters Tamasha Season 5 as Wildcard Contestant

Veteran Pakistani film star Meera has entered the Tamasha Season 5 house as a wildcard contestant.

Her arrival was revealed through official promotional clips for the reality show.

The unexpected entry has generated excitement and discussion among viewers on social media.

Pakistani film star Meera has entered the Tamasha Season 5 house as a wildcard contestant, adding a surprising new twist to the popular reality show.

Her arrival was confirmed through official promotional clips released by Tamasha and ARY Digital. The promos showed Meera stepping into the house, where she was introduced to the existing contestants.

The wildcard entry comes after the season has already completed several episodes, meaning Meera is joining the competition after the original participants have had time to form friendships, rivalries and strategies.

Her entry quickly attracted attention on social media, with viewers sharing their excitement and predicting that her presence could change the atmosphere inside the house. Given Meera’s outspoken personality and long entertainment career, many fans expect her to bring more drama, humour and unexpected interactions to the show.

It remains to be seen how the other contestants will react to her arrival and whether she will be able to adjust to the rules, challenges and competitive environment of the Tamasha house.