Badshah and Isha Rikhi Reportedly End Marriage Five Months After Private Wedding

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have reportedly separated just five months after tying the knot.

The couple reportedly described the decision as mutual and requested privacy.

Speculation about their relationship had been circulating on social media since July.

Indian rapper and singer Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have reportedly ended their marriage only five months after their private wedding, bringing weeks of speculation about their relationship to an end.

According to Indian media reports, the couple announced their separation on Monday night through a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram Stories. Badshah and Rikhi reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in March and largely kept their relationship away from public attention.

In the statement, Badshah said that he and Rikhi had mutually decided to part ways and continue their lives separately. He indicated that the decision had been made respectfully and without hostility between them.

The rapper also requested privacy for both parties during what he described as a difficult period. He said the statement would be his only public comment on the separation and urged fans and the media to refrain from speculation or making assumptions about their personal lives.

Rumours of trouble in the marriage first began circulating on social media in July. At the time, Rikhi shared a video containing photographs and clips of herself with Badshah, accompanied by a reflective caption about storms, lessons, prayers and hope. She also included broken-heart and folded-hands emojis.

The post quickly attracted attention, with many social media users interpreting it as a possible indication that the couple was experiencing difficulties. Neither Badshah nor Rikhi publicly addressed the speculation at the time.

Their reported separation comes just months after their low-profile wedding, details of which were kept largely out of the public spotlight.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. Their divorce was finalised in 2020, and the former couple share a daughter who was born in January 2017.