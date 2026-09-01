FPSC Announces CSS 2026 Written Results, Pass Rate Stands at Just 2.74%

A total of 476 candidates passed the CSS 2026 written examination.

The successful candidates include 239 men and 237 women.

Overall, 17,351 candidates appeared in the written examination.

The pass percentage remained low at 2.74%.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the written results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination 2026, with only 2.74% of the candidates successfully clearing the written stage.

According to the official result issued by the FPSC, a total of 17,351 candidates appeared in the highly competitive examination held for recruitment to Pakistan’s federal civil services.

Of those who sat for the examination, 476 candidates were declared successful. The results show an almost equal gender distribution among the qualifying candidates, with 239 men and 237 women passing the written stage.

The low success rate reflects the highly competitive nature of the CSS examination, which is considered one of Pakistan’s most challenging recruitment processes.

Candidates who have cleared the written examination will now move forward in the selection process. Passing the written stage does not amount to final selection, as candidates must complete the remaining assessment stages before final merit and service allocations are determined.