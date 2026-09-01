Bilawal Bhutto Denies Marriage Rumours, Says He Does Not Know ‘Princess Gloria’

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected social media reports concerning his alleged engagement and marriage.

The PPP chairman said he neither knows “Princess Gloria” nor has made any decision about getting married.

He described the speculation as an attempt to divert public attention from the PIMS tragedy and other national issues.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has categorically dismissed social media rumours about his alleged engagement and marriage, saying no such development has taken place.

In a video statement, Bilawal said social media had already arranged his engagement and wedding without any confirmation from him. He made it clear that the reports were false and added that he did not know anyone named “Princess Gloria.”

Bilawal described the speculation as a “social media drama” intended to shift public attention away from serious national matters. He referred to the deaths of 14 infants in the fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, saying the tragedy in the federal capital required far greater public attention.

The PPP chairman also strongly criticised the ongoing debate over the creation of new provinces. Without naming the minister he was referring to, Bilawal accused him of wanting to become “Pakistan’s Gorbachev” and divide the country into around 30 parts.

He questioned how those unable to properly manage a single hospital could propose such a major restructuring of the country. Bilawal also criticised discussions held with members of Lahore’s business community about creating and running new provinces.

Referring to the position taken by the Sindh Assembly, he said decisions concerning the province could neither be made on the streets nor at a business forum in Lahore. He maintained that the Sindh Assembly, representing a province that played a leading role in joining Pakistan, was the appropriate constitutional forum for debating and deciding such matters.