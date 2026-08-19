PM Shehbaz Welcomes Google’s Arrival in Pakistan, Inaugurates New Office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated Google’s office in Pakistan, calling the development the start of a promising new chapter.

Google says it is seeking a long-term partnership with Pakistan and aims to support the country’s digital transformation.

PM Shehbaz highlighted opportunities for Pakistani youth in information technology, artificial intelligence and the wider digital economy.

Google said Pakistan’s large young population offers significant potential for future technology growth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed Google’s expanding presence in Pakistan and inaugurated the global technology company’s office in the country, describing the development as an important milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation.

The prime minister met a Google delegation in Islamabad led by Wilson L. White, Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy. Welcoming White and his team, Shehbaz said Pakistan’s growing association with Google marked the beginning of an important and promising new journey.

He said global technology companies such as Google could play a significant role in creating opportunities for Pakistan’s young population while contributing to the development of the country’s technology sector and digital economy.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the government was working to develop Pakistan’s IT infrastructure along modern lines as part of its broader vision for a “Digital Nation Pakistan”. He added that work on the national digital ecosystem had reached its final stages.

The prime minister also briefed the Google delegation on government initiatives aimed at equipping young Pakistanis with skills in information technology and artificial intelligence. He stressed the need for stronger cooperation with major international technology companies to accelerate digital transformation and expand opportunities for the country’s youth.

White, meanwhile, said Pakistan needed to take further steps to promote digital technology and reaffirmed Google’s interest in developing a long-term partnership with the country.

He briefed the prime minister on Google’s future plans for Pakistan and said the establishment of a local office demonstrated the company’s commitment to supporting and accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation.

The Google executive also highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s large young population, indicating that greater digital adoption and technological development could create significant opportunities in the years ahead.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja were also present at the event.

The opening of Google’s Pakistan office represents a significant step in the country’s evolving digital landscape and is expected to provide further opportunities for cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, digital skills and innovation.