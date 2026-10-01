PM Shehbaz Orders Nationwide Expansion of Aasaan Khidmat Centres

The prime minister directed the expansion of Aasaan Khidmat Centres across Pakistan in partnership with the private sector.

He ordered faster work on centres in Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and Skardu, alongside immediate steps to establish facilities in Peshawar and Bannu.

Islamabad’s centre processed more than 171,000 applications from January to September, with reported citizen satisfaction of 99.5%.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed authorities to expand Aasaan Khidmat Centres to more parts of the country in collaboration with the private sector, aiming to give citizens faster and more convenient access to government services.

Chairing a meeting to review the centres’ performance and expansion, he said people should not have to visit government offices repeatedly to obtain public services. Providing multiple services under one roof, he added, remained a top government priority.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to delivering transparent, efficient and high-quality services closer to citizens’ homes. He also instructed officials to further reduce service delivery times at the Pakistan Aasaan Khidmat Centre in Islamabad.

Officials informed the meeting that the Islamabad centre had processed more than 171,000 applications between January and September. According to the briefing, 99.5% of citizens expressed satisfaction with its services, while the average time taken to provide services ranged from three to 10 minutes.

Shehbaz directed authorities to accelerate the Islamabad centre’s expansion and increase staff at its counters according to public demand. He also asked for the centre’s third-party performance audit report to be presented.

For Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and Skardu, the prime minister ordered faster progress on the planned centres and instructed officials to make them operational as soon as possible.

He further directed authorities to begin immediate preparations for establishing Aasaan Khidmat Centres in Peshawar and Bannu. A comprehensive plan for setting up the facilities in existing federal government buildings in both cities was sought at the earliest.

The meeting reviewed the Islamabad centre’s services, performance and expansion plans, as well as progress on establishing centres in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal ministers Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attended the meeting alongside senior officials from the relevant institutions.