Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Transfers 12 Officers

Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment has issued transfer and posting orders for 12 officers.

The changes affect offices in Karachi and other districts, including Sukkur and Naushehro Feroze.

The orders were issued by the chairman of the Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh.

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment has transferred and posted 12 officers across district offices and its headquarters, according to a notification issued by the department.

Imran Rahim has been posted as deputy director in Keamari, while Sibghatullah Sheikh has been appointed deputy director in Korangi. Muhammad Younis Zardari has moved from the deputy director’s post in District Central to the Directorate General.

Qazi Sharafuddin has been transferred from District East to Malir. Muhammad Sanwal Ghoto moves from Sukkur to Naushehro Feroze, while Syed Mavia Rizvi has been transferred from District South to Keamari.

Imtiaz Ali Channa has moved from Malir to the office of the establishment’s chairman. The notification also lists Inspector Imranullah Rakha for a deputy director posting in Keamari.

Inspector Niaz Hussain Sheikh has been transferred from the Directorate General to District South, Inspector Abbas Ali Larak from District East to Malir, and Inspector Saadat Ali Shahani from Keamari to Korangi. Hafiz Muhammad Rafiq Phulpoto has been posted to the office of the deputy director in Malir.