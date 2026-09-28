Three Fishermen Missing After Boat Sinks Near Karachi’s Sea View

A fishing boat sank near the Nishan-e-Pakistan monument off Karachi’s Sea View coast.

Five fishermen fell into the water; two were rescued and three remain missing.

Rescue teams and maritime volunteers are searching the area.

Three fishermen are missing after their boat sank near the Nishan-e-Pakistan monument off Karachi’s Sea View coast on Monday.

Five fishermen fell into the sea when the vessel went down. Two were brought to safety, while a search began for the remaining three.

Edhi ambulances and maritime volunteers reached the area to assist with the rescue operation. The search was continuing as of the latest report.