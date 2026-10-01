Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates China on 77th Founding Anniversary

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to China’s leadership and people on the country’s 77th founding anniversary.

He praised China’s progress in human development, science, technology and other key sectors under President Xi Jinping.

Naqvi described Pakistan and China as steadfast all-weather partners, acknowledging Beijing’s support during difficult times.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the leadership and people of China on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, paying tribute to the country’s achievements and its enduring friendship with Pakistan.

In his message marking China’s National Day, Naqvi extended his best wishes to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese premier and his Chinese counterpart.

He said the occasion offered an opportunity to recognise the perseverance and extraordinary spirit of the Chinese people. Under President Xi’s leadership, he added, China had made remarkable advances in human development, science and technology.

Naqvi also praised China’s achievements in the economic, social and defence sectors, saying they were contributing to regional development and stability.

Turning to bilateral relations, the interior minister said Pakistan-China friendship had stood the test of time, with both countries remaining strong all-weather partners.

He invoked the towering Himalayan peaks, the depths of the sea and the rugged routes of the Karakoram as symbols of the lasting bond between the two nations.

Naqvi said China had consistently supported Pakistan through crises, regional tensions and internal challenges.

Marking National Day, he saluted the Chinese nation’s tireless efforts, spirit of innovation and determination.