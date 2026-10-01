Gold Price Falls Rs 3,000 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold fell to Rs 438,636 per tola on Thursday, following a decline in international prices.

The price of 10 grams dropped by Rs 2,572 to Rs 376,059.

Silver also declined by Rs 50, settling at Rs 6,528 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday as the international market weakened, reversing part of the previous day’s gains.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold fell by Rs 3,000 per tola to Rs 438,636. The price of 10 grams decreased by Rs 2,572 to Rs 376,059.

The decline followed a Rs 4,300 increase on Wednesday, when gold reached Rs 441,636 per tola.

In the international market, gold dropped by $30 to $4,161 per ounce, with the fall reflected in domestic rates.

Silver prices also edged lower in Pakistan, decreasing by Rs 50 to Rs 6,528 per tola.