Bilawal Bhutto Meets PPP Leaders to Review Transport, Governance and Legislation

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held separate meetings with senior PPP leaders at Bilawal House.

Sharjeel Memon briefed him on major public transport projects, while Nasir Hussain Shah discussed local government performance.

The meetings also covered the political situation and parliamentary legislation.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held separate meetings with senior party leaders at Bilawal House on Monday to discuss public transport projects, governance, politics and legislative matters.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon briefed Bilawal on progress across major public transport projects. Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also met him and provided an update on his department’s performance.

In a separate meeting, MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah discussed the country’s political situation with the PPP chairman. MNA Syed Naveed Qamar met Bilawal to discuss matters concerning parliamentary legislation.