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September 28, 2026   |   16 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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Balochistan Government Transfers Senior Police Officers

Hira Shah September 28, 2026
  • The Balochistan government has reassigned senior police officers in Khuzdar, Makran and Quetta.
  • Wazir Khan Nasir has been posted as DIG Technical and Transport in Quetta.
  • The SSPs of Khuzdar and Traffic Quetta have exchanged assignments.
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The Balochistan government has announced a reshuffle of senior police officers, with new postings across several districts and police units.

Wazir Khan Nasir has been transferred from his post as DIG Khuzdar to DIG Technical and Transport in Quetta. Saad bin Mallah, who held the Quetta position, has been appointed DIG Makran Range.

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Imran Qureshi moves from DIG Makran to DIG Khuzdar. At the SSP level, Muhammad Baloch has been transferred from Traffic Quetta to Khuzdar, while Dostain Dashti moves from SSP Khuzdar to SSP Traffic Quetta.

Muhammad Younis Raza has been posted as SP Duki. The officer currently serving in that position has been directed to report to the office of the Capital City Police Officer.

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