Army warns of decisive action against violent unrest and May 9-like incidents

Corps commanders say violent unrest or attempts to repeat May 9-like incidents will be met with decisive force under the rule of law.

The military reaffirms Pakistan’s right to act against terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

Field Marshal Asim Munir calls for stronger intelligence-based operations, modern technology and improved combat readiness.

Pakistan’s military leadership has warned that attempts to provoke violent unrest or create a situation similar to May 9 will be dealt with through decisive force and the rule of law, without hesitation or discrimination.

The resolve was expressed at the 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters. The forum reviewed the prevailing security situation and stressed that internal stability was essential for the country.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference opened with Fateha for members of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians who had sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. Participants paid tribute to the martyrs and pledged to maintain a high state of readiness amid the current security environment.

The commanders reaffirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence, including targeted action against terrorism originating from Afghanistan. The forum held the Taliban leadership responsible for the serious consequences of such terrorism, while the ISPR statement alleged that it was facilitating terrorist activity on India’s behalf.

Participants praised the sustained intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations being carried out by law enforcement agencies. They stressed, however, that operational efforts must be supported by effective administration and governance to eliminate terrorism.

The forum called for governance to become more accessible to communities at the grassroots level, alongside stronger strategic engagement with the public. It also emphasised the need to explain the causes of terrorism to citizens and develop an effective narrative supporting counter-terrorism efforts.

Commanders urged the dismantling of links between terrorism and crime operating under the patronage or influence of vested interests. Strengthening police capacity was also identified as an essential part of the wider response.

ISPR said these measures would complement kinetic operations and would be pursued in accordance with the National Action Plan and Vision Azm-e-Istehkam.

On regional defence cooperation, the forum welcomed the joint defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, describing it as an important step towards strengthening longstanding strategic relations and cooperation.

The commanders strongly condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the kingdom. They also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain.

The conference reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, supporting a resolution of the dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the formations for their professionalism and operational preparedness. He directed commanders to further strengthen intelligence-based operations and improve combat capabilities by adopting modern technology, enhancing training and advancing multi-domain integration.

He expressed confidence that the Armed Forces, backed by the nation’s unwavering support, remained fully prepared to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.