Petrol price rises to Rs 379.25, diesel to Rs 395.82 per litre

Petrol has increased by Rs 1.54 per litre, while high-speed diesel has risen by Rs 2.16.

The new fuel prices apply from October 27, reflecting higher international prices and import costs.

Government levies, dealer commissions and oil marketing company margins remain unchanged.

Petrol and high-speed diesel prices have been increased for October 27, taking their new retail rates to Rs 379.25 and Rs 395.82 per litre, respectively.

The petrol price has risen by Rs 1.54 from Rs377.71 per litre, while high-speed diesel has become Rs 2.16 more expensive, up from Rs 393.66 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority attributed the adjustments to developments in international markets, including changes in Platts benchmark prices, premiums and incidental costs associated with fuel imports.

The average international price of refined petrol reached $118.41 per barrel, compared with $117.52 on October 24. The benchmark price for high-speed diesel also edged higher to $110.58 per barrel.

These changes pushed petrol’s ex-refinery price up to Rs268.49 per litre from Rs266.95. The import cost of high-speed diesel increased to Rs288.27 per litre from Rs286.11.

According to a Petroleum Division notification, the revised retail prices do not include any changes to government levies or fixed profit margins. The petroleum levy remains at Rs80 per litre for both fuels, alongside a climate support levy of Rs 5 per litre.

Dealers’ margins remain at Rs 9.98 per litre, while oil marketing companies continue to receive Rs 7.87 per litre on both petrol and diesel.

The Inland Freight Equalisation Margin has also been maintained at Rs7.91 per litre for petrol and Rs 4.70 per litre for high-speed diesel.