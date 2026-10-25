Punjab announces 50,000 Honhaar undergraduate scholarships for 2026

Applications for the Honhaar Scholarship Programme close on November 9, 2026.

The programme offers 50,000 scholarships covering tuition fees for eligible undergraduate students.

Applicants must hold a Punjab domicile and meet the prescribed household income and admission requirements.

The Punjab government has announced 50,000 scholarships under the Chief Minister’s Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Programme 2026, with applications open until November 9, 2026.

The programme aims to help deserving students pursue higher education by covering their tuition fees. Scholarships will support undergraduate studies for four to five years, depending on the duration of the relevant degree programme.

According to the announcement, the initiative is intended to reduce financial barriers for talented students and help them develop skills relevant to employment and economic needs.

Applicants must hold a domicile from any district of Punjab. There is no age restriction for applying.

The monthly household income limit is Rs350,000 for students studying in public sector institutions and Rs500,000 for those enrolled in private sector institutions.

Candidates must meet the programme’s admission requirements for the Fall 2026 intake and be enrolled in an eligible discipline at a participating institution. The announcement also includes students entering the first year of eligible medical and dental programmes.

Scholarships will be awarded on merit under the programme’s prescribed criteria. Applicants should check the detailed eligibility conditions and the list of participating institutions and disciplines before submitting their forms.

Students can apply online through the official portal at https://honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk/ by November 9, 2026.

The programme is being administered through the Punjab Higher Education Commission. Further information is available by calling 042-99293103-60.