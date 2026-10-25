Four schoolchildren die as vehicle plunges into Neelum River

Four children died and five others were injured while travelling to school.

Three brothers were among the dead, with all the children reportedly belonging to the same family.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies and took the injured children to hospital.

Four schoolchildren were killed and five others injured when a vehicle carrying them to school lost control and plunged into the Neelum River near Nager Kanari in Neelum Valley, according to reports.

Three brothers were among those who died. All the children involved in the accident reportedly belonged to the same family.

Police said rescue personnel rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and immediately began rescue operations.

Teams recovered the children’s bodies from the river and transported them to a local hospital. The five injured children were also taken to hospital for medical treatment.