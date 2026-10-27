Izaybk announces nikah with heartfelt message for wife

Izaybk announced his nikah in an emotional Instagram post.

He expressed gratitude to Allah and thanked everyone who prayed for the couple.

The announcement included a Quranic verse and a loving message for his wife.

Izaybk has announced that he has tied the knot, sharing a heartfelt Instagram message celebrating his nikah and expressing love for his wife.

Marking the beginning of their married life, he quoted “And We created you in pairs” from Surah An-Naba, verse 78:8 of the Quran.

“Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah, I can’t believe how this has unfolded. Indeed Allah is the best planner,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the marriage.

He thanked everyone who had prayed for the couple and described his wife as a source of peace in his life.

“Allah has been kind for sending this piece of peace for me to earth. I love you begum,” he added, ending the announcement with a red heart emoji.