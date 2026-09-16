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PCB School Talent Hunt Returns, Opening Match Set for September 19

PT Web Desk September 16, 2026
  • Season two of the PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools will reach 100 districts and 1,400 schools.
  • Beaconhouse will face Aitchison College at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on September 19 at 2pm.
  • Fans will have free entry, with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performing at a post-match concert.
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The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the return of its Talent Hunt Programme for Schools for a second season, expanding its reach across the country to identify Pakistan’s next generation of cricket talent.

According to an announcement shared on the PCB’s official social media account, the programme will cover 100 districts and 1,400 schools, involving 21,000 students and 2,895 matches.

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The opening match will feature Beaconhouse against Aitchison College at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, September 19. Play is scheduled to begin at 2pm.

The PCB also announced a post-match concert featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Entry will be free for fans.

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