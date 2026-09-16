Amazon Says Drone-Hit Data Centres in UAE and Bahrain Cannot Be Reactivated

AWS says several sites in Bahrain and one in the UAE cannot resume operations following drone strikes in March.

Data and resources hosted exclusively in the Bahrain region cannot be recovered, the company says.

Restoration work continues at two UAE sites, while most customers there have resumed operations in other regions using backups or accessible data.

Amazon Web Services has said it cannot reactivate several data centre sites in Bahrain and one in the United Arab Emirates following damage caused by drone strikes in March.

In a status update on Tuesday, Amazon’s cloud computing division said a detailed assessment had concluded that access to data and resources hosted exclusively in its Bahrain region could not be restored. The company said it had exhausted all options for recovering material that had not been migrated before the region became unavailable.

AWS operates three sites in Bahrain, according to its website.

The company said efforts were continuing to restore resources at two sites in the UAE. Since the disruption began in March, most customers in the UAE region have been able to resume operations elsewhere by restoring backups or copying data that remained accessible.

AWS first reported in early March that drone strikes had damaged two of its data centres in the UAE and a facility in Bahrain. The incidents occurred a few days after the United States and Israel began attacking Iran.

At the time, AWS attributed the damage to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The latest update confirms that some affected infrastructure cannot be brought back into service, while data recovery options in Bahrain have been exhausted.