TikToker Mr Patloo’s Wife Rabia Alleges Death Threats, Claims to Have Evidence

Rabia, the wife of TikToker Mr Patloo, has accused him of threatening her life.

She claims he warned her against returning to Pakistan and allegedly threatened to have her killed in London.

Rabia says she possesses evidence supporting her allegations, which have not been independently verified.

Pakistani TikToker Muhammad Ansar, popularly known as Mr Patloo, is facing fresh allegations from his wife, Rabia, who has publicly claimed that he threatened her life amid their ongoing personal dispute.

According to Rabia, her husband allegedly warned her against returning to Pakistan and threatened serious consequences if she continued speaking publicly about their relationship.

She claimed that Mr Patloo told her to try returning to Pakistan and allegedly warned that if she did not remain silent, he could arrange for her to be killed even in London.

Rabia has also claimed to possess evidence supporting her allegations and has reportedly come forward with material she says substantiates her account.

The latest accusations follow an ongoing dispute between the couple, which has already attracted considerable attention on social media.

However, the authenticity of the alleged evidence has not been independently established, and Rabia’s statements remain unverified allegations.

It is also unclear whether she has approached law enforcement authorities in Pakistan or the United Kingdom regarding the alleged threats.

Mr Patloo’s response to these latest accusations has not been independently confirmed. No official findings establishing the allegations have been reported.