Pakistani-Origin Surgeon Completes Over 400 Single-Port Robotic Procedures in UK

Dr Amir Raza has completed more than 400 single-port robotic procedures, marking a milestone in advanced gynaecological surgery.

The Nishtar Medical College graduate leads endometriosis and robotic surgery services at Cromwell Hospital in London.

The technique uses one access point for the camera and robotic instruments, allowing complex surgery with fewer incisions.

Pakistani-origin gynaecologist and robotic surgeon Dr Amir Raza has completed more than 400 procedures using single-port robotic technology in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in minimally invasive gynaecological surgery.

A graduate of Nishtar Medical College in Multan, Dr Raza serves as Lead Consultant for Endometriosis and Robotic Surgery at Cromwell Hospital in London. Under his leadership, the hospital’s robotic surgery programme has expanded the use of single-port technology to treat complex cases of endometriosis.

Explaining the approach, Dr Raza said conventional multi-port robotic surgery generally involves several small abdominal incisions. The single-port technique allows the camera and robotic instruments to be introduced through one access point.

This enables surgeons to carry out complex procedures with fewer incisions and represents an advance in minimally invasive treatment for gynaecological conditions.

The milestone reflects the growing use of advanced robotic technology in managing complex conditions, including endometriosis.