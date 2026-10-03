Two civilians killed, one injured in BSF firing near Kasur border, Pakistani sources say

Pakistani security sources identified the deceased as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt, residents of Ladhar village.

Officials said the three men were unarmed and alleged that BSF personnel opened fire without warning.

The incident followed an ISPR briefing disputing Indian reports about a former Pakistani soldier’s alleged death.

Two civilians were killed and another injured when India’s Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire near the Pakistan–India international border in Kasur, according to Pakistani security sources.

The sources said the three men, residents of Ladhar village, had moved a few steps beyond a border pillar when the firing began. The deceased were identified as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt.

Pakistani security officials maintained that the men were unarmed and had made no attempt to cross the international border or its fence. They described the firing as a violation of established border protocols.

The incident came a day after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry challenged Indian accounts of a separate operation in Kashmir, describing it as a “false-flag” incident.

At a press conference in Rawalpindi, the military spokesman rejected claims that former Pakistan Army Havaldar Muhammad Asif had been killed as a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Indian authorities and media had reported that a militant identified as Mohammad Asif, also known as Musa, was killed during an operation in the Korag–Yousmarg area. Those reports also claimed that he had previously served in the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG).

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif presented Muhammad Asif before journalists, saying he was alive and had retired from the SSG in 2023. Asif said friends had contacted him after seeing reports claiming he had been killed.

The ISPR chief disputed the Indian account and questioned the identity of the person reportedly killed and the circumstances of the operation.