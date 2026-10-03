UK average diesel price reaches £2 a litre for first time

Average diesel prices have reached a record £2 per litre.

Filling a 55-litre diesel tank now costs around £110.

Petrol prices have also risen, averaging 174.71p per litre.

The average price of diesel in the United Kingdom has reached £2 per litre for the first time, marking a historic high and increasing fuel costs for motorists.

At the new average price, filling a 55-litre diesel tank costs approximately £110, adding to expenses for drivers and businesses that rely on diesel vehicles.

Petrol prices have also increased, with unleaded averaging 174.71p per litre. Filling a 55-litre petrol tank now costs around £96.