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October 3, 2026   |   21 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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UK average diesel price reaches £2 a litre for first time

Usman Malik October 3, 2026
  • Average diesel prices have reached a record £2 per litre.
  • Filling a 55-litre diesel tank now costs around £110.
  • Petrol prices have also risen, averaging 174.71p per litre.
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The average price of diesel in the United Kingdom has reached £2 per litre for the first time, marking a historic high and increasing fuel costs for motorists.

At the new average price, filling a 55-litre diesel tank costs approximately £110, adding to expenses for drivers and businesses that rely on diesel vehicles.

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Petrol prices have also increased, with unleaded averaging 174.71p per litre. Filling a 55-litre petrol tank now costs around £96.

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