Government, PPP and PTI-led opposition to resume talks after opening round ends without breakthrough

Negotiations are scheduled to resume at 2pm on Saturday ahead of the opposition’s October 4 march on Islamabad.

Opposition representatives sought a meeting with Imran Khan before making major decisions.

Sources reported disagreements over security in KP, although both sides publicly described the atmosphere as positive.

The government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PTI-led opposition agreed to continue negotiations on Saturday after Friday’s opening round ended without an agreement on key political and security issues.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting in his chamber as the opposition’s planned October 4 march on Islamabad approached. Discussions covered the protest, the wider political situation and security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A National Assembly spokesperson said participants outlined their positions, discussed outstanding issues in detail and emphasised dialogue as the way to resolve national challenges.

Sources familiar with the meeting, however, described sharp exchanges over terrorism and the provincial government’s handling of law and order in KP.

According to the sources, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi opened the discussion by outlining criticisms of the KP government and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. He linked recent Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan attacks and deteriorating security conditions to what he described as shortcomings in provincial governance.

Opposition representative Allama Raja Nasir Abbas challenged that position, saying the delegation had arrived to discuss political disputes. He objected to connecting those matters with terrorism and questioned the arrests of provincial assembly members.

The opposition also maintained that its leaders needed to consult PTI founder Imran Khan before committing to major decisions.

Abbas said progress depended on allowing Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain-Pakistan alliance and opposition leader in the National Assembly, along with other opposition figures, to meet Khan in prison.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman questioned whether such a meeting would guarantee a resolution. Opposition representatives responded that they would take responsibility for the outcome and believed consultations could help improve the situation, the sources said.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan presented the opposition leadership’s position, including points conveyed by Achakzai. The meeting was briefly paused for Friday prayers.

After the joint discussion, the two negotiating teams held separate consultations lasting around 20 minutes. Government representatives briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by telephone, while opposition members contacted their respective leaderships.

Sources said the government communicated its demands, but the meeting produced no agreement on the main points. The October 4 march remained a central dispute, with the government seeking its cancellation and the opposition maintaining its protest call.

Achakzai had declined to attend negotiations at the National Assembly, reportedly seeking a neutral venue. His decision prompted the opposition alliance to revise its delegation before the meeting.

The six-member opposition team included Gohar, Abbas, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Amir Dogar and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The government and PPP were represented by Naqvi, Rana Sanaullah, Talal Chaudhry, Amir Muqam, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

Despite the reported disagreements, representatives from both sides offered positive assessments after the meeting.

Gohar told reporters that discussions had taken place in a good atmosphere and expressed hope that negotiations would move forward. He confirmed that the next round was scheduled for 2pm on Saturday.

Abbas welcomed the government’s willingness to engage and said a constructive atmosphere was necessary for meaningful dialogue. He added that both sides would meet again before deciding their next steps.

The opposition alliance later met at Abbas’s residence to review the discussions and consider its response.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said the opposition wanted to address issues relating to justice and consult Khan. Qaiser similarly said a meeting at Adiala jail was needed to finalise the opposition’s agenda, adding that matters concerning Khan’s sisters had also been raised.