Goods transporters announce nationwide strike from October 10

Transporters demand the release of vehicles and containers allegedly detained during protests and sit-ins.

The association seeks compensation for affected owners, lower diesel prices and an end to fines and alleged harassment over sales tax invoices.

Leaders warn that commercial goods transport will stop nationwide unless their demands are met before October 10.

The All-Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has announced a nationwide strike from October 10, 2026, giving the government until then to accept its charter of demands.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by association president Nabeel Mehmood Tariq. In a statement issued afterwards, the association warned that the movement of commercial goods across the country would come to a complete halt if its concerns remained unresolved before the deadline.

Among its demands, the association called for the immediate release of containers and vehicles allegedly detained during protests and sit-ins. It also sought compensation ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs35,000 for affected owners.

Transporters urged the authorities to end what they described as unnecessary fines and harassment when vehicles are stopped on roads for checks involving sales tax invoices.

The association also demanded an immediate and substantial reduction in diesel prices, saying rising operating costs were placing increasing pressure on the transport industry.

Transport leaders said federal and provincial governments had failed to honour commitments made during earlier strikes and negotiations, leaving the industry facing a severe crisis.