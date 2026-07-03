Pakistan launches passport home delivery service for applicants nationwide

• Passport home delivery service introduced across Pakistan.

• Applicants can now receive passports at their registered addresses.

• Initiative launched on the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

• Follows nationwide rollout of cashless payment facilities at passport offices.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) has introduced a passport home delivery service across Pakistan, allowing applicants to receive their passports at their registered addresses instead of visiting passport offices for collection.

The new facility has been launched on the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of the government’s efforts to improve public service delivery, enhance convenience for citizens, and modernise the passport issuance process.

According to an official statement, the service will be provided through a private courier company, ensuring that completed passports are delivered directly to applicants’ homes after processing.

The launch comes shortly after the government implemented cashless payment facilities at all passport offices nationwide, another initiative aimed at simplifying the application process.

In a post on X, Mohsin Naqvi said applicants no longer need to wait in long queues or spend hours making payments, as digital payment systems are now fully operational across all passport offices.

He added that the cashless payment initiative was introduced under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has now been successfully implemented throughout the country.

The interior minister said these reforms are part of the government’s broader vision to make public services faster, more transparent and more convenient for citizens, adding that more improvements will be introduced in the future.

Naqvi also commended the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports team for successfully implementing the initiatives and encouraged them to continue delivering better public services.