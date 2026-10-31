Pakistan Increases Diesel Price to Rs402.96 per Litre, Petrol Remains Unchanged

High-speed diesel price increased by Rs2.29 per litre to Rs402.96.

Petrol price remains unchanged at Rs377.91 per litre.

Revised petroleum prices will remain effective from October 31 to November 2, 2026.

The federal government has increased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.29 per litre while keeping petrol prices unchanged, with the revised rates taking effect from October 31, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised from Rs400.67 to Rs402.96 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs377.91 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will remain applicable from October 31 to November 2, 2026, under the federal government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.

Petroleum Product Previous Price New Price Change Petrol Rs377.91 Rs377.91 No change High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs400.67 Rs402.96 +Rs2.29

OGRA attributed the latest price adjustment to developments in international petroleum markets, including fluctuations in Platts benchmark rates, premiums and other associated costs.

The latest increase follows another adjustment announced on Thursday, when the government raised the diesel price by Re0.85 per litre to Rs400.67 while maintaining petrol at Rs377.91.

International crude oil prices also climbed on Friday amid growing concerns over a possible escalation in the US-Iran conflict following the upcoming US midterm elections.

An attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz further heightened concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies, pushing crude prices higher.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose by $2.74, or 2.4%, to $117.62 per barrel as of 10:45 GMT on Friday. The more actively traded January contract gained $2.78 to reach $113.58 per barrel.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by $2.18, or 2.1%, to $104.18 per barrel.

Global oil prices were also heading towards their fourth consecutive monthly increase as traders assessed geopolitical tensions and the risk of further supply disruptions.