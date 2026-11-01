Pakistan Bar Council Condemns Captain Safdar’s Alleged Remarks Against Asma Jahangir

Pakistan Bar Council strongly criticizes Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar over alleged offensive remarks about late lawyer Asma Jahangir.

PBC Vice-Chairman Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti condemns personal attacks and references to religious identity.

The council urges public representatives to exercise restraint and calls for appropriate legal action.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has strongly condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar against renowned human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir, describing the reported comments as disrespectful and unacceptable.

In a statement issued on Saturday through the council’s secretary, PBC Vice-Chairman Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti expressed serious concern over the language reportedly used against the late lawyer, particularly references to her religious identity.

Chishti said attempting to damage someone’s reputation through offensive language and religious references was highly regrettable. He emphasized that such remarks were especially inappropriate when directed at a deceased person who could no longer defend herself or respond to the accusations.

The PBC vice-chairman maintained that political disagreements and differences of opinion should never lead to personal insults, hate speech, character assassination or religious intolerance. He stressed that individuals holding public positions must maintain dignity and respect when expressing their views.

Referring to Asma Jahangir’s professional achievements, Chishti acknowledged her longstanding services to Pakistan’s legal community and her efforts to defend fundamental rights, strengthen democratic values and uphold the rule of law.

He said Jahangir’s contributions to the legal profession, constitutional principles and human rights advocacy deserved recognition and respect, regardless of political or ideological differences.

The Pakistan Bar Council also called on political figures and public representatives to act responsibly and avoid language that could encourage hatred, intolerance or personal hostility.

Chishti urged the relevant authorities to take immediate notice of the reported remarks and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against those found responsible under the law.