NUMS opens MBBS and BDS admissions at Army Medical College for 2026–27

Candidates can apply online with the regular fee until November 11, 2026.

Applications with a late fee will be accepted until November 25, 2026.

Applicants need at least 55 per cent in the NUMS MDCAT for MBBS and 50 per cent for BDS.

The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has opened admissions to its MBBS and BDS programmes at Army Medical College (AMC), Rawalpindi, for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates must submit their applications through the university’s centralised online admissions portal.

Applicants must have taken the NUMS Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), held on September 13, 2026. The minimum qualifying score is 55 per cent for the MBBS programme and 50 per cent for the BDS programme.

Under the admissions schedule, candidates have until November 11 to submit applications with the regular fee. Those who miss that deadline can apply with a late fee until November 25, 2026.

NUMS has advised prospective applicants to check its official website and admissions portal for the full eligibility criteria, admission policies, college preferences, fee structure and other requirements before applying.