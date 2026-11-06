Ahsan Iqbal calls for national tourism authority to promote Pakistan

The proposed Pakistan Tourism Authority would operate autonomously and include representatives from all four provinces.

Ahsan Iqbal called for a common strategy to promote Pakistan internationally as a single tourism destination.

The Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival is scheduled for November 6–8 in Islamabad.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday called for the establishment of an autonomous Pakistan Tourism Authority to coordinate tourism promotion across the country and improve cooperation among the provinces.

Iqbal made the proposal during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, the prime minister’s adviser on tourism, briefed participants on initiatives to promote tourism in Pakistan and progress made during 2025–26.

According to the Planning Ministry, the meeting discussed setting up national institutions to promote tourism and sports and improve coordination among the provinces. Iqbal said all four provinces should be represented in the proposed authority, which would coordinate tourism activities nationwide.

The minister said Pakistan’s natural beauty and diverse attractions gave it considerable tourism potential. He called for a comprehensive strategy and closer cooperation among institutions to promote the country abroad as a single tourism destination.

Khan told the meeting that the Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival 2026 would take place in Islamabad from November 6 to 8. Tourism and recreational activities are planned at several locations across the capital, including Lake View Park. He said private-sector sponsorship had been secured for the festival.