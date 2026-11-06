ANF seizes nearly 153 kg of drugs in nine operations, arrests eight suspects

The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested eight suspects, including three women, in operations across Pakistan.

The largest seizure was 90 kg of crystal meth found in a parcel bound for Australia.

Officers recovered hashish near two colleges and intercepted drugs at airports, courier offices and toll plazas.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 152.997 kg of narcotics and arrested eight suspects, including three women, in nine operations across Pakistan on Thursday.

The largest seizure took place at a courier office in Lahore’s Gulberg area, where officers found 90 kg of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, soaked into 75 women’s suits in a parcel bound for Australia. In Quetta, the force recovered another 162 grams of ice from a New Zealand-bound parcel at a private courier office on Spinny Road.

At Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, ANF officers arrested a passenger travelling to Jeddah for Umrah after finding 5 kg of ice concealed in clothing inside the passenger’s luggage.

In Kasur, officers stopped a rickshaw near Lilliani Toll Plaza and recovered 36 kg of hashish, 12 kg of opium and 2 kg of ice. Two suspects were arrested. At Islamabad’s Motorway Toll Plaza, the force recovered 2.310 kg of ice and 1 kg of hashish from two women travelling on public transport. Another woman was found with 1.2 kg of hashish near Terkai Toll Plaza in Sohawa, Jhelum.

In operations targeting drug sales near educational institutions, officers recovered 200 grams of hashish from a motorcyclist near a college in Attock and 125 grams from another suspect near a college on Fateh Jang Road. An ANF spokesperson said the suspects admitted to selling drugs to students.

In Karachi, officers recovered 3 kg of cannabis from an abandoned bag near a bus terminal on Shahrah-e-Pakistan.

The ANF registered cases against the arrested suspects under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997. Investigations are ongoing.