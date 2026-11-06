Pakistan and Sudan discuss stronger trade and investment ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Sudanese Interior Minister Lt Gen Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali and expressed support for peace and stability in Sudan.

Shehbaz identified trade and investment as priorities and pointed to opportunities in agriculture, defence and education.

The Sudanese minister thanked Pakistan for its humanitarian and medical assistance and praised its mediation efforts for regional peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sudanese Interior Minister Lt Gen Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, with a focus on expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Sudan.

Welcoming the minister to Pakistan, Shehbaz said Islamabad attached great importance to its longstanding ties with Sudan. He expressed hope that Sudan would emerge from its current crisis as a peaceful, stable and prosperous country.

The prime minister said there was scope for closer cooperation in agriculture, defence, education and other sectors. He also said Pakistan valued Sudan’s cooperation at the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Group of 77 and other multilateral forums.

Ali thanked the prime minister and the Pakistani government for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him. He also expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for providing humanitarian and medical assistance to Sudan during the crisis.

The Sudanese minister acknowledged Pakistan’s support at international forums for efforts to maintain peace and order in Sudan. He also praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts to promote peace in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials attended the meeting.