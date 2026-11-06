Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $26.86 billion

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves rose by $110.3 million in the week ended October 30.

State Bank of Pakistan reserves increased by about $39 million to $21.56 billion.

Commercial banks’ reserves rose by about $71 million to $5.30 billion.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose to $26.86 billion in the week ended October 30, 2026, as both the central bank and commercial banks reported gains.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in its weekly update on Thursday that total reserves reached $26,864.5 million, up from $26,754.2 million in the week ended October 23.

The central bank held $21,561.2 million in foreign exchange reserves at the end of the week, compared with $21,521.7 million a week earlier. Reserves held by commercial banks climbed to $5,303.3 million from $5,232.5 million, accounting for most of the weekly increase.