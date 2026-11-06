Margalla Road Extension and Sangjhani Interchange 35% complete

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed officials to speed up construction and complete the work on time.

The new route will link Margalla Road to the motorway and provide another way into and out of Islamabad.

The project includes an underpass, an interchange and the planting of thousands of trees.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Margalla Road Extension and Sangjhani Interchange projects in Islamabad on Thursday. Officials briefed him on the ongoing construction and said 35 per cent of the development work had been completed. Naqvi directed them to speed up construction to meet the completion deadline.

Officials said the project includes one underpass and one interchange as part of the road network linking Margalla Road with the motorway. Naqvi said the link would give motorists an alternative route into and out of Islamabad, improving access to the capital for people travelling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and via GT Road.

The minister said the route would also make travel easier for commuters heading to Islamabad International Airport and for residents of Islamabad sectors served by the new link.

Naqvi said the project placed particular emphasis on environmental protection. Thousands of new trees are being planted, and green spaces are being improved as part of the development.

The Capital Development Authority chairman, the Islamabad deputy commissioner and other officials accompanied the minister during the visit.