FIA seizes counterfeit branded goods in Lahore raid, arrests two suspects

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle raided a factory in Lahore’s Shah Alam Market.

Investigators allege the suspects made and sold counterfeit goods using a registered company’s brand name without permission.

The FIA is investigating suspected violations of the Copyright Act.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two suspects and seized a large quantity of counterfeit branded goods during a raid on a factory in Lahore’s Shah Alam Market.

An FIA spokesperson said the agency’s Corporate Crime Circle carried out the raid at a factory allegedly used to manufacture counterfeit products. The spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Nabeel Ayub and Zeeshan.

The agency alleges that the two men manufactured and sold products bearing the brand name of a well-known registered company without its authorisation. The spokesperson said the suspected activity also involved violations of the Copyright Act.

The FIA’s investigation is ongoing.