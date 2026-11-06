FIA seizes counterfeit branded goods in Lahore raid, arrests two suspects
- The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle raided a factory in Lahore’s Shah Alam Market.
- Investigators allege the suspects made and sold counterfeit goods using a registered company’s brand name without permission.
- The FIA is investigating suspected violations of the Copyright Act.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two suspects and seized a large quantity of counterfeit branded goods during a raid on a factory in Lahore’s Shah Alam Market.
An FIA spokesperson said the agency’s Corporate Crime Circle carried out the raid at a factory allegedly used to manufacture counterfeit products. The spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Nabeel Ayub and Zeeshan.
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The agency alleges that the two men manufactured and sold products bearing the brand name of a well-known registered company without its authorisation. The spokesperson said the suspected activity also involved violations of the Copyright Act.
The FIA’s investigation is ongoing.