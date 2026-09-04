NCCIA Summons Momina Iqbal, Saqib Chadhar as Fresh Digital Evidence Emerges

Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar have been summoned on September 14 and September 11, respectively.

A special investigation team will review newly surfaced digital evidence and earlier case records.

The inquiry must be completed within one month before further legal action is considered.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has issued fresh notices to television actor Momina Iqbal and Member of the Provincial Assembly Saqib Chadhar after new digital evidence emerged in an ongoing harassment case.

An NCCIA spokesperson said on Thursday that a special investigation team had been formed to conduct a fresh inquiry into the matter. The team will be headed by an officer of deputy director rank and will examine the newly obtained digital evidence, previous case records and all other relevant information.

The investigation team has been directed to complete its work within one month and submit a detailed report to the NCCIA director general. Any further legal proceedings will be determined in light of the inquiry’s findings.

The agency stressed that it would be premature to declare either party guilty or innocent before the investigation was completed.

According to the fresh notices, Saqib Chadhar has been directed to appear before the NCCIA on September 11, while Momina Iqbal has been summoned for September 14.

The development came after a court disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Chadhar and his wife as withdrawn on Thursday. The petitions were withdrawn after the newly appointed investigating officer informed the court that their arrests were not required at the current stage of the inquiry.