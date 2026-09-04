Momina Iqbal Rejects Claims Saqib Chadhar Cleared in Harassment Case

Momina Iqbal says Saqib Chadhar has not been declared innocent in the ongoing harassment case.

She says the NCCIA has requested additional time to examine fresh digital evidence and previous records.

Both Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar have been summoned to appear before the agency for further investigation.

Television actor Momina Iqbal has rejected social media reports suggesting that MPA Saqib Chadhar has been cleared in an ongoing harassment case, saying the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is still investigating the allegations.

In a video statement issued after the latest court proceedings, Momina said reports claiming that she had lost the case or that Chadhar had been declared innocent were incorrect.

She clarified that the NCCIA had sought additional time to examine audio recordings, statements, newly surfaced digital evidence and other material connected with the case.

“The investigation is still ongoing. He has not been declared innocent,” Momina said, adding that the final outcome would be determined only after the agency completed its inquiry.

Momina claimed that during previous hearings, the investigating agency had sought Chadhar’s arrest and remand based on the evidence available at the time. However, she said the agency had now requested more time to conduct further investigation.

She also called for a fair and impartial inquiry, saying the process should remain free from political pressure or the misuse of authority. She maintained that all parties should cooperate fully with investigators so that the evidence could be examined transparently.

The actor further disputed online campaigns presenting the latest court development as a final decision in Chadhar’s favour. She said the withdrawal of the pre-arrest bail petitions did not amount to an acquittal or a determination of innocence.

A court disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions of Saqib Chadhar and his wife as withdrawn after the newly appointed investigating officer informed it that their arrests were not required at the present stage.

Meanwhile, the NCCIA has formed a special investigation team headed by a deputy director-level officer to conduct a fresh inquiry. The team will review the new digital evidence, earlier case records and other relevant information before submitting its findings to the agency’s director general within one month.

The NCCIA has also cautioned that it would be premature to declare either party guilty or innocent before the investigation is completed.

According to the fresh notices, Saqib Chadhar has been summoned to appear before the agency on September 11, while Momina Iqbal has been directed to appear on September 14. Further legal action will be decided after the investigation report is submitted.