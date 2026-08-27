Mohsin Naqvi Orders No Concessions for Passengers With Incomplete Documents at Lahore Airport

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid an emergency visit to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Immigration lines have been increased from seven or eight to 20 to reduce passenger waiting times.

The FIA made the expanded immigration area operational within just 15 days.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid an emergency visit to Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, where he inspected the newly expanded immigration area and reviewed arrangements introduced to facilitate passengers.

The immigration area at Lahore Airport has been significantly expanded to reduce congestion and waiting times. The number of immigration lines, previously limited to seven or eight, has now been increased to 20. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) installed additional counters and made the expanded area operational within just 15 days.

نامکمل دستاویزات پر کسی بھی مسافر کو رعایت نہ دینے کا حکم

وزیرِ داخلہ محسن نقوی کا لاہور ائیرپورٹ کا ہنگامی دورہ



لاہورائیرپورٹ پرمسافروں کی سہولت کیلئے امیگریشن ایریا میں بڑی توسیع

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی کا علامہ اقبال انٹرنیشنل ائیرپورٹ لاہور کا دورہ

وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی… pic.twitter.com/XZ0NY5AHqL — 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) August 26, 2026

During his visit, Naqvi inspected the immigration process and spoke directly with passengers about their experience, including the time taken for immigration clearance and the facilities available at the airport.

The interior minister praised the efforts of the institutions and officials involved, saying that opening such a large additional immigration area within 15 days was the result of their hard work.

He said increasing the number of immigration lines to 20 would significantly reduce waiting times for passengers. The additional counters would also help authorities manage crowds more effectively, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Naqvi said the new arrangements were aimed at providing passengers with faster immigration clearance without unnecessary delays during periods of heavy traffic.

During the inspection, an FIA officer stopped a passenger who had incomplete travel documents. Naqvi appreciated the officer for carrying out his duty and directed immigration officials to thoroughly check passengers’ documents.