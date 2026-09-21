Armed Men Stop KP Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan’s Vehicle in Peshawar; PTI Alleges Abduction

PTI claimed armed men intercepted Fazal Shakoor Khan’s official vehicle and took him to an undisclosed location.

Party leaders alleged that the attackers opened fire on the vehicle’s tyres and shattered its windows.

A separate account suggested law-enforcement personnel stopped the vehicle for a search, but authorities had not officially confirmed the circumstances.

Armed men in plain clothes reportedly intercepted the official vehicle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Engineering Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan in Peshawar on Monday, prompting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to allege that the provincial minister had been abducted.

The incident reportedly occurred in daylight near a motorway toll plaza and close to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the minister’s damaged vehicle, although the complete circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear.

🚨🇵🇰 Chaos in Peshawar: a PTI (Khan's party) provincial minister has been seized in broad daylight by men in plain clothes.



Minister Shakoor was reportedly leaving the MPA Hostel for a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House when the men stopped him and took him away.



The… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 21, 2026

PTI leaders claimed that masked gunmen established blockades before stopping the minister’s vehicle. They alleged that the armed men fired at its tyres with Kalashnikovs, causing them to burst, and shattered the windows before taking Khan to an undisclosed location.

MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi condemned the reported action as unconstitutional and violent. He said that if an elected provincial minister could be treated in such a manner, serious questions arose about the safety of ordinary citizens.

KP Information Minister Shafi Jan described the incident as an attack on the Constitution and the public mandate. PTI representatives demanded that authorities disclose the minister’s whereabouts and explain which agency or department had taken him into custody.

The party linked the incident to what it described as mounting pressure ahead of its planned September 27 long march towards Islamabad. PTI has announced the march to press for the release of its founder, Imran Khan.

Following reports of the incident, PTI workers staged protests in parts of Malakand, where roads were blocked and tyres were burned. The demonstrations also followed reports of a similar attempt involving former provincial minister Shakil Ahmad.

A separate version of events suggested that law-enforcement personnel had stopped Khan’s vehicle at a checkpoint for a routine search. According to that account, the vehicle failed to stop and the minister’s security guards allegedly opened fire.

However, that version had not been independently verified, and no detailed statement from the police or another relevant law-enforcement agency was immediately available to confirm what led to the confrontation.

Fazal Shakoor Khan is a PTI lawmaker from Charsadda and has served as the provincial minister for Public Health Engineering since October 2025. He was last reported to have been taken away following the interception of his vehicle.