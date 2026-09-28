NEPRA to Hear Request for Rs1.73 per Unit Power Tariff Increase

NEPRA will hear a request on Tuesday to raise electricity charges by about Rs1.73 per unit for August’s fuel cost adjustment.

The proposed increase could apply to consumers across Pakistan, including K-Electric customers.

The regulator will decide the final adjustment after reviewing the request.

Electricity consumers could face another rise in their bills as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) prepares to hear a request for an increase of Rs1.7267 per unit under the August 2026 monthly fuel charges adjustment.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) submitted the request based on electricity generation and fuel costs recorded in August. If approved, the adjustment would also apply to K-Electric consumers.

According to CPPA-G’s figures, 14.464 billion units of electricity were supplied to distribution companies during the month at an average cost of Rs8.82 per unit. Generation from high-speed diesel cost about Rs54 per unit, compared with Rs45.25 for furnace oil and Rs45.93 for imported LNG.

Consumers were charged an additional Rs2.06 per unit for July’s fuel cost adjustment, which appeared in September bills. They are also paying an extra 52 paisas per unit under the quarterly tariff adjustment for the second quarter of 2026, notified by NEPRA on September 7.

NEPRA will review the August request at its September 29 hearing before determining whether an increase should be passed on to consumers and, if so, by how much.