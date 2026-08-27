Watch: Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali’s Chemistry Wins Fans Over in ‘Mitti De Baway’ Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Mitti De Baway has offered the first detailed look at Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali together.

Fans are praising the lead pair’s chemistry, performances and the drama’s cinematic visual treatment.

Wahaj plays Bala opposite Mahira’s Bilquees in a story spanning different periods and rooted in Punjab.

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Junaid Khan, Hina Afridi and Amar Khan.

The trailer of the highly anticipated drama Mitti De Baway has finally been released, putting Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s much-awaited pairing firmly in the spotlight. The first detailed glimpse of the project has generated an enthusiastic response online, with viewers particularly impressed by the actors’ chemistry, intense performances and the drama’s cinematic presentation.

Mitti De Baway brings Mahira and Wahaj together for their first full-fledged television drama. The two stars had previously shared the screen in a television commercial, but fans had long been waiting to see them paired in a complete drama serial.

Green Entertainment unveiled the trailer with a description presenting the drama as a story born from dreams, desire, love and conflict, involving characters prepared to love fiercely and fight relentlessly. The promotional material suggests that romance will form only one part of a broader story involving ambition, rivalry, difficult choices and emotional turmoil.

The trailer introduces Wahaj as Bala and Mahira as Bilquees, two characters who appear to come from sharply different worlds. Their contrasting backgrounds and emotionally charged interactions indicate that their relationship will be central to the story’s larger conflicts.

Wahaj’s rugged appearance and intense portrayal of Bala have attracted considerable attention, while Mahira has drawn praise for her expressions, screen presence and dialogue delivery as Bilquees. Their scenes together have emerged as one of the trailer’s biggest talking points.

The drama also appears to have a strong period element. According to Fuchsia Magazine’s analysis of the trailer, the narrative moves between the 1990s and 2002, with Punjab serving as an important backdrop. Glimpses from the trailer point towards complicated relationships, hidden truths, personal rivalries and unresolved emotions connecting the characters.

Reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Fans described Mahira’s performance as powerful, while others said Wahaj’s portrayal gave them “goosebumps.” The pairing has also been called “epic,” “unmatched” and “blockbuster” by viewers excited to finally see the two stars leading a television project together.

The production itself has received similar attention. Viewers on YouTube praised the scale, cinematography and overall visual treatment of the trailer, with some saying it carries the appearance and atmosphere of a film rather than a conventional television serial.

The title Mitti De Baway adds another cultural dimension to the project. The Punjabi phrase can be understood as referring to clay dolls or figures. Its significance has also been associated with ideas of longing, separation and emotional attachment. Fuchsia Magazine’s discussion of the trailer connected the title with Punjabi folklore involving a woman creating a clay figure while waiting for an absent loved one.

The drama has been written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. Green Entertainment’s latest promotional material names Tehreem Chaudhary as producer, although some online database listings continue to show different production credits.

Alongside Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, the ensemble cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Junaid Khan, Hina Afridi and Amar Khan, further adding to expectations surrounding the project.

Instead of revealing the complete storyline, the trailer relies heavily on atmosphere, emotionally charged encounters and brief glimpses of a wider conflict. Secrets, strained relationships and rivalries are teased without explaining exactly how the characters are connected or where their choices will eventually lead them.

For viewers, however, Mahira and Wahaj remain at the heart of the excitement. Their first substantial appearance together has ended months of speculation over what their pairing would look like on screen, while the strong early reaction has raised expectations for the drama even further.